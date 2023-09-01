Grayson County senior outside hitter Riley Penner and junior setter Abigail Ray have been named to the 2023 KVCA Preseason Watch List.
The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association announced the 2023 KVCA Preseason Watch List on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The 252 athletes listed on the 2023 KVCA Preseason Watch List are expected to be considered for All-State honors at the end of the current high school volleyball season.
Both Penner and Ray excelled for Grayson County throughout the 2022 high school volleyball season.
Penner delivered 259 kills, 438 digs, 37 blocks, 5 assists and 49 service aces for Grayson County in 2022.
Ray recorded 49 kills, 11 blocks, 11 assists, 148 digs and 25 service aces for Grayson County in the 2022 high school volleyball season.
The KVCA Preseason Watch list includes high school volleyball players from each of the state’s 16 regions.
Currently, Penner and Ray are competing for Grayson County in the 2023 high school volleyball season.
