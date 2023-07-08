“People who belittle people will be little people, and will accomplish very little.” — Norman Vincent Peale
We all encounter them from time to time — people who belittle people. Sometimes their remarks are subtle — hurtful enough to sting, but not hurtful enough to make us really angry. At other times it’s downright cruel; it’s verbal abuse, a type of bullying. Verbal assault occurs when someone deliberately tries to damage the mental or emotional wellbeing of someone with words either spoken or written.
Most times I see in the abuser a wounded child who was belittled by a parent or parents. Their verbal aggression is simply learned behavior. However, experts offer numerous reasons why people belittle, or put down, other people.
According to A Conscious Rethink, the number one reason why people belittle people is to make themselves feel better. “As backwards as it may sound, these people feel better about themselves by making others feel worse. They will typically have low self-esteem, and their misguided way of boosting it is to take aim at another person. Even though they, themselves, are insecure, a common technique they’ll use is to pinpoint the insecurities of others. Their ego will get temporary relief from its own pain by inflicting hurt upon someone else. Of course, this relief does not last long, and so the perpetrator is always on the lookout for ways to put people down.”
People might belittle people because they are jealous. “Given their low self-esteem, it aggrieves them to see someone else doing well, in any sense of the word. Their jealousy causes them to lash out. Their aim is to bring the other person down to their level by belittling their successes or happiness. Yes, it’s spiteful, but it’s the only way they know how to approach those people who have what they want.”
Some abusive people might put other people down to make themselves feel important, to gain attention, or to feel in control. Others might be malignant narcissists who seek to destroy their victim’s self-esteem in order to control them.
Some abusers have low social and emotional intelligence. Simply put, they don’t know any better. “Some people struggle to grasp many social norms. They do things that most others simply know not to do. Neither do they have the emotional intelligence to understand that their actions directly affect how other people feel. Mocking, making fun, and putting others down is something they do because they don’t receive the usual alarms in their mind that tell them what they are doing is not okay. Often they can’t understand why the target of their mockery is so offended.”
Some abusers have poor communication skills. “Some people may resort to making fun of others because they don’t know how to effectively communicate their true thoughts and feelings. They either feel unable to express themselves, or they simply cannot find the right words to say what they want to say.”
Finally, there are people who feel entitled to verbally abuse others because of prejudice towards certain stereotypes, such as people with disabilities, people of color, or the elderly.
How should we respond when someone deliberately belittles us? Jesus said: “But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.” MATT 5:39 (KJV)
This doesn’t mean we should subject ourselves to abuse. Rather it suggests we shouldn’t take insults to heart, and we shouldn’t retaliate. We should not repay insult with insult, or injury with injury.
This concept is beautifully illustrated in a story, “The Buddha, The Angry Man and The Gift,” retold here by Keith Rosen:
“After many days of travel, Buddha arrived at a small town to give a speech. Everyone was happy to see him, except one young man. While Buddha spoke, the man was shouting at him. Buddha did not pay attention and continued speaking. This infuriated the man even more. He walked directly in front of Buddha and continued to ridicule him. ‘You have no right to teach others. You’re stupid and you’re a fake!’
“The crowd began to react to this young man’s caustic behavior. Buddha stopped the crowd from turning against him and said, ‘It is not always necessary to counter aggression by aggression.’
“Instead, he turned to the man and asked, ‘If you buy a gift for someone and that person does not take it, to whom does the gift belong?’
“The young man was surprised by the question, thought for a moment and answered, ‘It would belong to me because I bought the gift.’
“The Buddha said, ‘Correct. It’s the same with your anger. If you become angry with me and I don’t feel insulted nor accept your hostility, the anger falls back on you, as it was initially yours to give. You are then the only one who becomes unhappy, not me. All you’ve done is hurt yourself.’
“The young man understood, clasped his hands together and slowly bowed to the Buddha. It was an acknowledgement that this man learned a valuable lesson that day.”
It’s encouraging to find the ancient wisdom of Jesus and the Buddha reflected in modern-day teachings. For example, Jesus said: “There is nothing from without a man, that entering into him can defile him: but the things which come out of him, those are they that defile the man.” MARK 7:15 (KJV) In other words, an abuser’s spiteful words don’t defile us — but we are defiled if we respond with malice or spite.
According to A Conscious Rethink, we should first realize that the abuser’s words reflect on them — not us. “Whatever they say, it’s a reflection of their own insecurities, their own troubles, their own past, and their own warped mindset. They have expressed a view — perhaps one they don’t even truly believe — for one reason or another, but it is just their view, nothing more.
“Don’t attack them in return. The first and most important point to take on board is to never fight fire with fire. In other words, don’t be tempted to use a put-down of your own to hurt them like they hurt you.”
Finally, it’s vitally important to realize that we all have the right (and the responsibility) to defend ourselves physically, psychologically, emotionally, and every which way. If the abuser is someone close to us, we should explain that their words were hurtful, and such hurtfulness will not be tolerated. Make it perfectly clear that put-downs, insults and abusive language are totally unacceptable.
If the abuser is someone we don’t really need or want in our lives, it’s perfectly okay (if not downright advisable) to exit that relationship — boom, just like that. Abusive language is often the first symptom in a pattern of abusive behavior. Don’t wait for things to get worse.
To paraphrase a once popular bumper sticker: “I don’t get mad, and I don’t get even. I just get the heck away and stay the heck away.”
It’s only right and proper to create and maintain a healthy distance between yourself and someone who is abusive.
