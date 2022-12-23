It didn’t take long in the high school career of Grayson County High School junior wing Sydney Perkins — one that began as an eighth-grader — for opponents to realize that she was someone to pay close attention to beyond the 3-point line.
After all, she is a player who, over her career, has shot a better percentage from beyond the 3-point line over inside the line.
“I like shooting the 3 better than I do the 2,” Perkins said.
It’s a shot, she says, that she puts more work into, and that’s paid off, especially this season.
Through six games, Perkins had connected on 18-of-47 3-point attempts (38.3%).
As a Lady Cougar, Perkins has shot 34.7% on 3-point attempts (92-of-265) and 27.2% inside the 3-point line (48-of-176) over parts of four seasons.
“She’s a very good 3-point shooter,” Grayson County head coach Todd Johnston said. “So, the next step in her improvement is to be able to score inside the 3-point line. Teams concentrate on taking her 3’s away so she has to continue to work on scoring inside the 3-point line.”
Perkins said she has seen how defenses shift her way and play tight defense on her.
“I’ve got girls face guarding me and pressuring me more,” Perkins said.
In six games, Perkins was averaging a team-high 11.9 points a game. She’s coming off a sophomore season where she averaged 13.4 points a game.
She made her debut with the Lady Cougars in the eighth-grade when she played in seven of the team’s 33 games.
Perkins has been a starter since her freshman season when she averaged 3.2 points a game.
“I started shooting the ball more my freshman year,” she said.
Throughout her time as a Lady Cougar, she has been one of the team’s best free-throw shooters year in, year out.
She had made 15-of-19 attempts in six games this season and last season converted 60-of-84 shots from the line.
For her career, Perkins is shooting 74.1% from the free-throw line. She has made 106-of-143 attempts.
The Lady Cougars are coming off a 3-23 season last year and are hoping to improve on that mark. Perkins said she and her teammates always are “looking to improve.”
She said her season so far has been solid.
“I’ve been pretty pleased with how I’ve been shooting,” she said.
Perkins said one of the best parts of being a Lady Cougar has been “the people I play with.”
“They’re really good people to play with,” she said.
Johnston said Perkins is no stranger to working on her game to get better.
“Sydney loves the game (and) works very hard to improve her individual skills,” he said.
The Lady Cougars return to home action Jan. 5 against Fort Knox.
