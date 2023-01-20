By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Sydney Perkins scored 15 points to lead Grayson County past visiting McLean County 42-41 in a girls high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Grayson County returned to the win column following back-to-back losses to Warren East and 12th District rival Butler County.
Under the direction of Coach Todd Johnston, Grayson County notched its third win in five games.
Grayson County overcame a slow start to claim the win.
McLean County started strong, outscoring Grayson County 13-7 in the first quarter, but Grayson County overcame the early six-point deficit, battling back to lead 23-22 at halftime.
Determined Grayson County led 36-35 at the end of the third period.
Accompanying Perkins in double figures for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs netted 11 points.
Finishing near double figures, Sutten VanMeter added eight points for Grayson County in the thrilling win.
Accounting for Grayson County’s other scoring, Breigh Jones contributed six points and Isabel Blanton chipped in two points.
Kashlynn Rice scored nine points to lead McLean County in the girls’ high school basketball game. Along with Rice, McLean County received scoring from Sarah Miller (seven points), Danielle Reynolds (seven points), Ava Lannum (six points), Kenadi Level (four points), Sarah Larkin (three points) and Mallory Hampton (three points).
Grayson County and McLean County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 girls high school basketball season.
Entering the week, Grayson County had regular season games remaining versus Paducah Tilghman, Whitesville Trinity, Washington County, LaRue County, Edmonson County, Hopkinsville, North Bullitt, Butler County, Thomas Nelson, Muhlenberg County, Warren Central and Hancock County.
