Matching the opposing team’s scoring total, junior guard Sydney Perkins delivered a game-high 21 points to lead Grayson County over Washington County 64-21 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Host Grayson County moved ahead early and gradually pulled away to defeat Washington County convincingly.
Finishing near double figures for Grayson County, Breigh Jones and Payton Bowman tossed in eight points apiece.
Grayson County received scoring from 10 different players in the convincing victory. The additional scorers for Grayson County were Kenedi Green (six points), Ella Narvaez (four points), Sutten VanMeter (two points), Lucy Tarrance (two points), Isabel Blanton (two points), and Briley Renfrow (one point).
Grayson County shot 44% (22-of-50) from the field and 33.3% (five-of-15) from three-point range.
Grayson County shot 68.2% (15-of-22) from the free throw line. Accompanying Perkins in double figures for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs netted 10 points. Green and Tarrance combined to pace Grayson County inside, pulling down five rebounds apiece.
Limited offensively, Washington County shot 21.3% (10-of-47) from the field and finished 0-of-11 from three-point range.
Washington County connected on only one of six free throw attempts.
Tashearia Smalley (eight points), Kylie Newton (four points), Nastasia Riley (three points), Zahkia Hughes (two points), Izzy Medley (two points) and Ayrie Edelen (two points) accounted for Washington County’s scoring.
Grayson County notched its second win in the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season.
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to visit Washington County for a game in the second half of the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season on Saturday, Jan. 21.
