Sydney Perkins has been named the ESPN Owensboro Grayson County Cougar of the Week.
The honor is presented by Saint Camillus Urgent Care in Leitchfield.
Perkins, a junior guard, is averaging 12 points per game for the Lady Cougars. She is shooting 40% from the field, 44% from three-point range, and 77% from the free throw line.
Perkins is among the top girls’ high school basketball players in the Third Region.
As a sophomore in the 2021-22 season, Perkins averaged a team-high 13.4 points per game for the Grayson County hoops team.
Perkins and her Grayson County teammates were set to visit Owensboro for a game at the start of the week. Grayson County entered the week with additional regular season games remaining versus Metcalfe County, Paris, Green County, McLean County, Fort Knox, Warren East, Butler County, Paducah Tilghman, Whitesville Trinity, Washington County, LaRue County, Edmonson County, North Bullitt, Thomas Nelson, Muhlenberg County, Warren Central and Hancock County.
