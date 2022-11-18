Grayson County junior guard Sydney Perkins is ranked 10th in the Preseason Region 3 Girls Basketball Player Rankings.
The preseason rankings, published in The Cats’ Pause 2022-23 Kentucky Basketball Yearbook, feature players from throughout Region 3.
A longtime leader for Grayson County, Perkins averaged 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season. The productive Perkins thrived for Grayson County during her sophomore campaign.
Perkins netted 321 points as a sophomore during the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season, leading Grayson County in scoring.
Carrying momentum over into the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season, Perkins is poised to lead much-improved Grayson County on the court.
Perkins and her teammates opened preseason practice in mid-October.
Grayson County is scheduled to tip off the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season at Breckinridge County in a non-district game versus a familiar Region 3 rival on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tip-off for the Grayson County-Breckinridge County girls’ basketball game is set for 5:30 p.m. in Harned.
The Preseason Region 3 Girls’ Basketball Player Rankings follow.
The Cats’ Pause 2022-23 Kentucky Basketball Yearbook Preseason Region 3 Girls’ Basketball Player Rankings
1. Peyton Bradley (Meade County)
2. Alyrica Hughes (Owensboro)
3. Hailee Johnson (Owensboro Catholic)
4. Karmin Riley (Owensboro Catholic)
5. Adylan Ayer (Daviess County)
6. Jenna Dant (Apollo)
7. Zoey Beehn (Daviess County)
8. Bailey Poole (Hancock County)
9. Katie Durbin (Meade County)
10. Sydney Perkins (Grayson County)
