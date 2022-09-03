Pheobe Kaye Fentress, age 17, of Caneyville, KY went to her heavenly home on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
She was born on May 9, 2005 in Hardin County, KY, the daughter of Jack and Renee Schroader Fentress.
Pheobe was a senior at Grayson County High School. She was a beautiful and loving young lady, who enjoyed hanging out with her friends and playing the guitar. Pheobe had just started working at the Rough River Lodge and had grown a deep passion for her job. Most of all, she loved God with all of her heart. Pheobe was saved at a young age and announced her calling of ministry from God a year and a half ago. She was attending New Hope Church.
Other than her parents she is survived by her three brothers, Nathan (Deshayleigh), Samuel and Marcus Fentress; two sisters, Hannah Higgs (Jordan) and JoAnna Fentress; two nephews, Louie Higgs and Jaxton Fentress; one niece, Ivory Fentress; maternal grandparents, Roger and Carol Schroader, of Horse Branch; paternal grandmother, Verna Fentress, of Caneyville; and a great-grandmother, Daisy Allen, of Falls of Rough. Many aunt, uncles, cousins, and friends also survive.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Gilbert and Flora Sailing; great-grandfather, Calvin Allen; and an uncle, Dennis Schroader.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Sam Smith will be officiating. Burial will be in the Shady Grove Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
