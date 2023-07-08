Phillip “Bill” Leichtenberg, age 58, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Noton Healthcare in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1965 in Bloomington, Illinois, the son of the late Lyle and Lucille Smith Leichtenberg.
He is survived by his children, Aleisha Leichtenberg (Tyler Mudd) & David Leichtenberg (Haley), both of Louisville, and Natasha Corman & Jeremy Corman, both of Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brandy Corman.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Charlie Smith will be officiating. Burial will be in the Gibson Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.