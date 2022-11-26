Phyllis Ann Ryan Bowling, 76, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at her home.
She was born on March 24, 1946, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rosella Raley Ryan.
She is survived by her husband, William Bowling, of Falls of Rough; three daughters, Kimberly Brendle (Allen), of Louisville, Rayna Flatguard (Eric), of Greenville, KY, and Dana Sneed, of Falls of Rough; and two step-daughters, Tina Tomasulo, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Debbra Nawert (Charles), of Versailles, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Axtel. Father Thomas will be conducting the service with burial in the St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery at Axtel.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
