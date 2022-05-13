The Master Gardener Association of Grayson County’s annual Plant Fair & Spring Fling returned this past Saturday for its 13th year — and first at the new Grayson County Extension Office at 64 Quarry Rd. in Leitchfield.
Boasting more vendors than ever before with at least 34 and a steady flow of visitors, this year’s Plant Fair proved to be the Master Gardeners’ biggest yet.
“Our Master Gardeners work hard for months planning, organizing, and pulling everything together, and we were super excited to be at our new facility,” said Plant Fair Manager Robin Mundy. “We enjoyed talking with people and showing off our new building.
“Even though it was chilly and damp, both our visitors and vendors seemed to have had a great day. Many of our vendors have been with us for 10-plus years. The selection and variety of plants and items for sale this year was amazing.”
According to Mundy, the Plant Fair & Spring Fling is the Master Gardeners’ largest fundraiser to help support its programs, including a scholarship for a Grayson County student pursuing a Horticulture or Agriculture degree, as well as its participation in the Grayson County Alliance’s BackPack Food Program and various workshops and educational events.
This year’s event raised nearly $2,000 thanks to the almost 800 people who visited the Plant Fair to see the variety of plants, crafts, activities, and food available.
“The turnout’s wonderful,” said Wanda Langley, vice president of the Master Gardener Association of Grayson County.
There were activities aplenty for visitors of all ages at this year’s Plant Fair. A popular destination was the Master Gardeners’ children’s tent, at which members helped children “Plant a Pot for Mom” for free for Mother’s Day.
As the event has now reached its 13th year, attending it has become an annual tradition for some.
Mother-daughter duo Terry and Teneshia Tarrance said they go to the Plant Fair & Spring Fling every year as part of their Mother’s Day celebrations.
“We’re in heaven here,” Terry Tarrance said.
The Plant Fair also serves as an opportunity for various vendors to showcase their wares to a clientele that might otherwise never see them.
Laurel Creek Farms’ Kendra Childress set up at the event and encouraged visitors to the Plant Fair to also support the Grayson County Farmer’s Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays where many vendors will continue to sell their products.
With the 2022 Plant Fair & Spring Fling in the rear view mirror, the Master Gardeners have already set the date for next year’s event.
“Next year’s Plant Fair & Spring Fling will be the same place, same time (8 a.m.-2 p.m.) on the first Saturday of May (May 6) at the Grayson County Extension Service, 64 Quarry Rd.,” Mundy said.
To stay up to date with the Master Gardeners’ activities, find them on Facebook at Master Gardener Association of Grayson County Kentucky.
