The Master Gardener Association of Grayson County, Kentucky’s 14th annual Plant Fair & Spring Fling continued the event’s growth.
Held this past Saturday at the Grayson County Cooperative Extension Service’s office on Quarry Road in Leitchfield, the Plant Fair & Spring Fling featured 35 booths (consisting of several local plant nurseries, greenhouses, and craft vendors), various activities, and a “huge selection of merchandise,” according to Plant Fair Manager Robin Mundy.
“This year, we’re bigger and better than last year,” she said.
The event serves as the Master Gardener Association’s primary fundraiser, through which it provides a scholarship to a Grayson County high school senior or college student pursuing a path in agriculture or horticulture. Funds raised support the association’s work with the Grayson County Alliance’s BackPack Food Program and the local Angel Tree program, as well.
According to Mundy, about 1,450 people passed through the gates at this year’s Plant Fair & Spring Fling, which raised about $1,800.
“All in all, we were really excited,” Mundy said. “All our vendors we talked to...did really well.”
Munfordville, Kentucky author Virginia Davis was one such vendor and said the event served as “a great opportunity” to share her books with people in Grayson County and beyond.
Davis said she began writing several years ago as a way to de-stress, and her stories often revolve around families with floral imagery included. For more information, visit virginiadavisbooks.com.
The Master Gardener Association of Grayson County, according to Mundy, has been slowly working back into offering workshops and seminars, and is planning a number of programs throughout this year. To stay up to date with the association’s activities, follow its Facebook page.
Individuals interested in joining the Master Gardener Association may fill out an application through the Grayson County Extension Service. The association itself is a volunteer organization under the Extension Service’s umbrella, and its mission is to assist Grayson County’s Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Whitney Carman.
