Some of the biggest contributions that come in a sport like basketball can’t be found in a scorebook or on a stat sheet.
How a player defends, blocks out an opponent, sets a pick to free a teammate for an open shot, and hustles and encourages can go a long way in deciding the outcome of a game.
For Grayson County High School senior forwards Dillon Horn and Camden Brothers, life as role players is one way they contribute to the Cougars.
“I definitely see myself as a role player on this team,” said Horn, who has played in 106 games over his Cougar varsity career and has played since his freshman year. “I try to play my role the best that I can. It’s what I like to call the dirty work. Go get rebounds, push around on people and guard the biggest guy out there.
“I came in so nervous; I just wanted to play, that’s all I was worried about,” he added of his career. “I’ve always rebounded well and played as hard as I could.”
Brothers said he’s comfortable playing a role and says shooting is his strong suit, although whatever he “can do to help the team win” he’s willing to do.
“I consider myself a role player. I’m not the aggressive-type, really,” he said. “That’s just me.”
While Horn has been a staple of the Cougar program since his freshman season, Brothers took last year off to focus on baseball where he’s a centerfielder and pitcher for Grayson County.
At the encouragement of teammates, Brothers, after much consideration, decided to return to the program.
“I took some time thinking about it,” he said of a return to basketball. “My friends really wanted me to come back. It was a good decision, I think.”
Cougar head coach Travis Johnston said the return of Brothers to the program wasn’t a tough decision on his part.
“Sometimes when kids quit, there’s different reasons and his wasn’t anything other than he wanted to focus on baseball,” Johnston said. “When he said he wanted to come back, he’s a great kid and I’ve known him for a while and he’s really nice, polite, and a smart kid and all the guys like him, so it was a pretty easy choice to let him to come back on. There was no fallout from when he quit.”
Through Monday’s win over Meade County, Horn was averaging 3.7 points and 4.4 rebounds a game, while Brothers was averaging 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds a game.
“Dillon is one of those guys that doesn’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet, but when he does, we have a pretty good chance to win,” Johnston said. “He’s one of those guys that almost defers a little bit too much sometimes and lets other guys get in there and do it because he’s more than capable of doing it. He’s obviously one of our leaders and our biggest vocal guy.”
Johnston said of Brothers that he is like Horn in some ways in letting others look for their shots before him.
“Camden is the same way. He was a little bit timid when he first came back and if he doesn’t make a shot he gets down on himself pretty easy, but the guys are pretty good about keeping his spirits up,” Johnston said.
The Cougars open 12th District Tournament play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against tournament host Edmonson County. Grayson County dropped both regular-season games to the Wildcats.
Grayson County has won the last two district tournament titles and four of the last five championships.
“I just love the competitiveness; I love this team and every guy on this team,” Brothers said of playing basketball this season. “Usually we do pretty good, but this year we’ve kind of struggled a little bit. Hopefully we can clean that up when district comes around.”
As their playing careers near an end, both said they were grateful for the opportunity to play at Grayson County and will leave with plenty of fond memories, and, more important, teammates who are good friends for life.
“I just like being with all my buddies all the time, it’s more of like a connection thing for me more than anything,” Horn said. “I just like playing hard with all my teammates and going through and seeing the different kind of teams you can have with different teammates. As you get older you get more experience on the floor and it helps a bunch.”
Horn said he works in his grandfather’s carpentry business and after graduation he plans to take it over, while Brothers hopes to continue his baseball career at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois and one day become an engineer.
