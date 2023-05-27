Please bring him home
Every Memorial Day, I make a post on Facebook in tribute to my Great-Uncle Byard. Oliver Byard Witten was born Nov. 18, 1900 in the little town of Pearman, Kentucky, in Grayson County. He died in Takao Harbor, Formosa, on Jan. 9, 1945. He was on a “hell ship” as they called Japanese prison ships, and these unmarked vessels were often bombed by allies not knowing of the living and dying human cargo inside. Lt. Col. Witten survived the Bataan death march, the horrors of prison camps, and a previous hell ship bombing. Another prisoner noted in a diary Byard died overnight, after this second ship was struck. It’s believed his body was thrown in a hastily dug mass grave on the beach.
My grandmother, Rissa Witten, was Byard’s sister and two years older. Life in Kentucky was good, with an idyllic childhood for these two, to hear my grandmother tell it. They were close as can be and surrounded by lots of cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. But the day came when they had to move out west with their parents to the arid desert of New Mexico. Their dad, William Owen Witten, was diagnosed with tuberculosis. Although the move bought him a few years, William Owen Witten was only 48 when he died in 1917.
Byard, as his family called him, and OB to his friends, graduated high school the next year. The lanky kid with a great sense of humor went on to college, where he was a noted football player at the University of Arizona, graduating in 1923. A few years earlier, he made the decision to join the New Mexico National Guard, as he wanted to do more for his community.
Great-Uncle Byard married, but never had children. His sister also married, and had one child, my dad, who just adored his Uncle Byard, just like so many others who knew him. By the 1930s, he was co-owner of the local hardware store, partners with his brother-in-law, Tom Getzwiller. It was a thriving little business, even though he had to occasionally leave for Guard duty and training as he rose up through the ranks.
The New Mexico National Guard was called up in September 1941 for duty over in the Philippines. This desert-based unit was now in the 200th Coastal Artillery. Then came December 1941 and war. Despite everything thrown at them, these stubborn and determined citizen soldiers held on until they were captured in April 1942. The next three years turning into a living nightmare for them all, if they lived that long.
His mother saved every telegram, every notice about her Byard. His sister was the one asking all the hard questions, and I have every telegram and every letter sent in reply. After the war, when some of the survivors returned to New Mexico, they told Byard’s family how “the Colonel” always kept their spirits up, how he had a small garden and he managed to get food from it to the weakest men. Byard was 44 when he died — not a “warrior” but just a regular guy from a small town who ran a hardware store and cared about others.
I was born 10 years later, and never met Byard, and yet I knew him through the wonderful stories I heard from my dad, my grandparents and great-grandmother. The glow on their faces as they spoke of their beloved son, brother, business partner, uncle and friend lives with me still. My goal for decades has been to return his remains to the New Mexico cemetery where his parents are buried.
Several years ago I was “found” by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), which is within the Department of Defense. As the closest remaining living relative of Oliver Byard Witten, I’m considered next-of-kin should his remains be positively identified. And there’s a very good chance that will happen, if a male relative in his family tree is found. DNA is a wonderful thing, but this is at the point where it will take a male descendant from the Kentucky Witten tree to give DNA which could finally allow my Great-Uncle Byard to come ho
me.
I totally understand someone not wanting “the government” to have it, but please understand, it doesn’t go any further than this. The DPAA is tasked with, and only with, fulfilling America’s promise to her servicemen and women, of no one left behind. When you hear the stories of remains of military personnel finally being interred in their hometowns, it’s through the incredibly determined, quiet efforts of the DPAA.
So, this Memorial Day, I’m asking for a Witten descendent — or maybe a friend of a Witten to pass this along. You can reach the DPPA office via email, usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.tagd-tapcper@army.mil or you can call this toll-free number to leave a message, 1-800-892-2490.
Please consider helping me fulfill my own private mission of bringing this man home to his family, at long last.
Thank you,
Susan Sorg
Topsham, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.