A new online product offers high school football fans a perspective of action across the state.
Launched by Paxton Media Group this weekend, Kentucky Football Extra is available free to subscribers of Grayson County News who have signed up for access to our webpage.
Early each Saturday morning during the football season, this electronic news product will be posted with stories, scores and photos of Friday night action and will include contributions about area schools.
An icon on the homepage of our website, graysonconews.com, provides one-click access to the pages, which are compatible with a desktop, laptop or mobile device.
This product is in addition to the Kentucky News Extra provided each Monday with a review of the previous week’s top stories from the state and region plus a few national and world news and sports headlines.
These are value-added products for our customers, available at no extra cost with your local newspaper.
