Local law enforcement helped to make the season bright for children in need this past week through the annual Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Trooper programs.
Held Saturday morning at the Leitchfield Walmart, Shop with a Cop saw officers and staff from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), Leitchfield Police Department (LPD), Kentucky State Police (KSP), and Grayson County Detention Center, as well as their families, spend around $21,000 on over 130 local kids in need.
“It’s just a great thing that we can do for the kids,” said Leitchfield Police Chief David Riley of Shop with a Cop. “I’m just honored to do it.”
Funded through Grayson County law enforcement’s Behind the Badge program, Shop with a Cop has continued to grow each year.
Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said that, in spite of an economic downturn, Grayson County residents, some of whom may have needed the money themselves, contributed more donations this year than ever before.
“I doubt you’ll find another county that’s as giving as we are,” Chaffins said.
Not only does the annual shopping trip bring smiles to the children’s faces, it does the same for local law enforcement.
“Obviously, this is our favorite time of the year,” said Chaffins, explaining that Shop with a Cop enables officers to present themselves in a different, more positive light to children whose families may have had encounters with the police in day-to-day life.
“Many kids we shop for, we’ve been to their houses,” he said, adding that Shop with a Cop has a tendency to melt the hearts of even the most hardened officers.
Chaffins expressed his appreciation to community members for contributing to this year’s Shop with a Cop, and said that anyone who wishes to donate to that program or any other benefitted by Behind the Badge may do so by visiting the GCSO or LPD.
Checks may be made out to Behind the Badge, and can be earmarked for the donors’ cause of choice. Officers can also pick up donations if needed, according to Chaffins.
Then, on Tuesday, KSP Post 4 visited the Leitchfield Walmart to shop for 72 children from its eight-county service area, which includes Hardin, Jefferson, Bullitt, Nelson, Meade, Breckinridge, LaRue, and Grayson counties.
62 kids were able to attend this year’s Shop with a Trooper, and 36 troopers, as well as their families and Post 4 dispatchers, volunteered to shop at the event.
In total, KSP Post 4 raised over $12,000 for Shop with a Trooper this year, enabling officials to spend $150 on each child, according to KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp.
“We’re really thankful,” Sharp said, adding that this year’s event was dedicated to the late Post 4 dispatcher Chuck Stewart, whom had previously coordinated Shop with a Trooper each year and passed away suddenly in February.
In addition to the shopping trip, troopers and brothers Jakob and Jared Clemons and their family donated pillows, and Hannah Keown’s Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services office held a fundraiser that collected $2,000 to provide blankets to every child benefitted by Shop with a Trooper.
Sharp also wished to thank the Leitchfield Walmart for its partnership and support of the annual Shop with a Trooper event.
