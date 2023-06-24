Public Trails Association of Grayson County, KY and the city of Clarkson invite the public to visit the new Pollinator Garden located in the Clarkson City Park.
The garden, which was dedicated on June 3, is in full bloom with about 75 labeled annuals and perennials.
To the back of the garden are signs noting Clarkson as an official Bee City and the garden as Clarkson’s Pollinator Garden established in 2023. A second post supports a Mason bee nesting box. Mason bees are small, non-stinging bees that are excellent pollinators. Overwintering eggs, which will hatch into next year’s bees, are laid in the drilled tunnels.
At present, eight logs from a tree downed during the March 3 storm are placed around the garden to sit on. Two benches donated by Innovative Access Solutions and T & T Construction will be installed shortly.
Thanks are also to be extended to Clarkson City Commissioner Michael Anderson for tilling, mulching, and watering the garden and to PTAGCKY members and him for the layout and planting of the flowers.
The bees and butterflies have found the garden. You can find it by taking the paved walking trail from the concession building next to the soccer field back towards the tree line and creek bottom. See PTACGKY’s and the City of Clarkson’s Facebook pages for lots of garden and dedication celebration pictures.
