Grayson County will be looking to replaced two “seasoned runners’’ from last year’s sixth-place finishing team in the 2nd Region meet with hopes of improving on last year’s mark.
“GCHS girls’ team is in a rebuilding mode after losing two seasoned runners to graduation,” said Lady Cougar head coach Anthony Miller. “…The girls’ team will have a lot of inexperience at the high school level of competition, but, with their talent, they could make a run at qualifying for the state championship.”
Sophomore Gracie Portman and junior Chloee Darst lead the pack of Lady Cougar runners.
Portman finished 15th in the region meet a year ago and also earned a state meet berth where she finished 81st. She was one of two Lady Cougars to run at state with Elizabeth Evans, who graduated, the other.
Darst finished 33rd in the region last year.
“Both young ladies have previously qualified for the state championship, and, having attended Bluegrass Running Camp this summer, are coming into the season with confidence and additional knowledge of preparation for running,” Miller said of Portman and Darst. “Barring any setbacks, they can finish in the top 10 and top 15, respectively, in the regional championship this year.”
Miller also will count on senior Phoebe Jo Spears, juniors Molly Geary and Sydney Lindsey, sophomore Angelica Elliott, freshmen Lilly DePoyster, Lexie Jo Logsdon and Emma Walker, and eighth-grader Ava Walker.
“This season the team will have the addition of three freshmen and an eighth-grader,” Miller said.
Grayson County is in action Saturday at the E’town Sports Park for the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold.
Grayson County will host the Rough-Nolin Conference meet Oct. 13 and will feature teams from Edmonson County, Breckinridge County, Hart County, Ohio County and Butler County high schools as well as the Cougars.
