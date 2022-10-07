‘Positive mindsets’ key Lady Cougar volleyball squad

When practice began for the Grayson County High School volleyball team over the summer, head coach Kelli Harris had a special feeling about this year’s team.
She was right.
The Lady Cougars have bounced back from a rough 2021 season that ended with a 12-26 record and a loss in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament.
The 12 wins were the fewest for the Lady Cougars since posting 10-win seasons in 2017 and 2016.
“We have focused on having positive mindsets as individuals and as a team,” Harris said. “The main goal is changing the culture and showing that Grayson County can and will compete for district and regional championships.”
This season, Grayson County took a 19-13 record into Thursday’s match against Ohio County.
Last season was a perfect storm when it came to trying to rebuild the team after key graduation losses.
Not only were the Lady Cougars trying to replace seven seniors, including standout Ella Robinson, who led the team in kills with 431 and was among the team leaders in digs, blocks and service aces, and Brieanna Boll, the Lady Cougars’ assist leader with 733, they had limited practice time due to the pandemic.
“Last season we were hit with COVID quarantines several times, including having only five practices from Labor Day until the district tournament,” Harris said. “Last year was a rebuilding year…”
After starting this season 1-3, the Lady Cougars won eight of their next 10 matches.
“This year’s team has more varsity experience, and we have focused on improving our service-receive passing and we have solid hitters in every rotation,” Harris said. “…We are continuing to work out the various kinks in the rotations and are currently on our third change in rotation. We knew going into this season we could have a solid presence in the region, and have competed in every match even though we have come up short several times.”
The Lady Cougars have gone 3-3 in the 12th District with two losses to defending district champion Whitesville Trinity, a split with Edmonson County and a sweep of Butler County.
With 19 wins, Grayson County could surpass its win total of 2020 and 2015 when they won 21 matches. The Lady Cougars are scheduled to play two matches Saturday against Breckinridge County and Owensboro and then close the regular season Monday against Meade County before starting the district tournament.
The Lady Cougars, Harris said, have been led by a variety of standout performers this season.
“Lillie Payne is leading the team in blocks and kills. Emily Butler is leading the team as our setter. Emily missed five matches during our five-game skid with an avulsion fracture of her ankle but is rebounding back to lead the team in assists,” Harris said. “Rilee Jo Penner provides a solid outside attack, and Alison Masden has provided solid passing as the libero. Senior Allie Dotson is a solid defender at the net. Hannah Penner and Abby Ray, both sophomores, have filled the other hitter roles. The team has been good about accepting their roles for the best of the team.”
