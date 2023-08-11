Cougar freshman Maddox Powell has shown measured improvement on the United States Tennis Jr. Tournament Circuit as of late.
Powell recently played in the Joe Creason Kentucky State Qualifier, which is the highest regarded tournament in Kentucky for ages 8 through 18.
He played in the 14 and under singles division, and advanced to the finals, where he lost to Jacob Ray 3-6/4,6. Powell finished runner-up.
Powell has started taking taking a more deliberate, purposeful approach to his practice sessions, and, program officials say, he will be considered one of the top returning Cougar players in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.