Milburn and Mona Priddy
Milburn and Mona Priddy, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, are celebrating 65 years of marriage on May 25, 2022. They were married in 1957 in Brown County, Indiana. They are both members of Lone Oak Missionary Baptist Church of Clarkson. They have six children, Elaine (Roger) Hagan, Sandera (Eddie) Copelin, Lesia (Steve) Hester, David (Valina) Priddy, Kim (Chad) Willis, and Anthony Priddy. They have 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
