After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Public Trails Association of Grayson County is looking to bring back its annual Halloween-themed event, Treats on the Trail, this year — bigger and better than ever.
As part of that effort, the Public Trails Association decided, during its meeting on Wednesday morning, that this year’s Treats on the Trail will be held on the Ed Nichols Memorial Trail in the Clarkson ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 4-6 p.m.
Members also discussed during Wednesday’s meeting ways to garner more community participation in this year’s event, including potentially having a scarecrow decorating contest for local businesses and organizations and a pumpkin decorating contest for students in Clarkson Elementary School, with the scarecrows and pumpkins on display during Treats on the Trail so visitors could cast votes for their favorites.
The Association is also looking to entice more vendors to set up at the event by offering transportation for businesses/organizations that may struggle to carry all of their items to their designated positions on the Clarkson walking trail.
According to Public Trails Association Board Secretary LeOra Day, the inaugural Treats on the Trail drew 500 visitors, while the second and third years drew around 1,100.
However, members have noticed that community engagement in the Public Trails Association’s activities has waned in recent years due to a number of circumstances — primarily the COVID-19 pandemic.
As more and more events are now able to be held, the Public Trails Association is looking to rebuild, and is inviting the community to participate more in its activities and meetings. Its next meeting will be held on June 8 at 9 a.m. at the Centre on Main in Leitchfield, but the Association also discussed holding quarterly meetings in the evening to allow more community members to attend.
Clarkson City Commissioner Michael Anderson, who also makes up Clarkson’s Parks Committee, attended Wednesday’s meeting on the city’s behalf, and said Clarkson looks forward to doing whatever it can to help make this year’s Treats on the Trail a success.
“We’ve got a really nice spot over there,” said Anderson of the walking trail. “I like what we’re doing to promote it.”
While there were not enough members in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting to take any official action, the Association will continue to discuss the Treats on the Trail and look for solutions to ensure this year’s event is successful.
Additionally, Public Trails Association of Grayson County Board President Anthony Miller wished to remind the community that June 4 is National Trails Day, and he encouraged community members to “take advantage of the trails we have,” including Taylor Fork (in the Logsdon Valley Park), Nichols (at the Clarkson ballpark), and Cave Creek (at the Cave Creek Recreation Area).
For more information, email the Public Trails Association at ptagcky2017@gmail.com.
