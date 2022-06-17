Following the June 7 filing deadline, Grayson County’s ballots have been all but finalized for the November General Election.
While the filing deadline for many local races was in January, the deadline to file for election to a city office in Clarkson or Caneyville or as a Grayson County School Board member was June 7.
As of the June 7 deadline, incumbent Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson is running unopposed, and only three individuals have filed to run for a seat on the Clarkson City Commission: incumbents Michael Anderson & Robert “Bob” Vincent and former commissioner Edward Schott.
Clarkson’s two other current commissioners, Joyce Bell and Tara Sallee, did not file for re-election.
Given that only three individuals have filed to run for the Clarkson City Commission, which is a four-person legislative body, if there are no write-in candidates, the city’s elected officials will, after the new term begins in January, have 30 days to appoint someone to fill the remaining seat.
In Caneyville, incumbent Mayor James Embry will be challenged by Tim Dotson, while five individuals have filed to run for a seat on the four-person Caneyville City Commission: incumbents Deborah Embry, Michael Geary, Scott Majors & Christopher Piercy, and challenger Melissa Dotson.
On the Grayson County School Board, 3rd District board member Anna Majors will be challenged by Jairus Zellers, while 5th District board member Brett Abney will be unopposed.
Leitchfield’s incumbents will face challengers, as well.
Incumbent Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry will be challenged in November by former city councilman Harold Miller.
Five incumbent Leitchfield City Council members filed for re-election: Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell, William “Billy” Dallas, Margie Decker, Jessica Embry, and James Clayton Miller. They will be challenged by Jeanna Carnes, Tyler Dennis, Dennis Fentress, Angela Gibson, Terri Haycraft, Charles Marty Higdon, and Melissa Mudd.
Leitchfield’s sixth current council member, Carl “Moon” Smith, did not file for re-election.
At the county level, with the exception of incumbent Republican Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins who will be challenged by Independent candidate Johnny Armstrong, all candidates will be unopposed — barring any write-in candidates who may file prior to the General Election.
County candidates who will be unopposed in the General Election are Judge Executive Kevin Henderson, Jailer Jason Woosley, County Clerk Charlotte Willis, County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon, PVA Ernie Perkins, Coroner Joe Brad Hudson, County Surveyor Keith Higdon, 1st District Magistrate Ben Hodges, 1st District Constable Damon Lasley III, 2nd District Magistrate Darin Whitely, 2nd District Constable Alvin Dockery, 3rd District Magistrate Brenda Huffman, 3rd District Constable Brian Jaggers, 4th District Magistrate Jason Dennis, 4th District Constable Bill Dalton, 5th District Magistrate Brian Ashley, 5th District Constable Mark Stanton, 6th District Magistrate Neal Saltsman, and 6th District Constable Tim Saltsman.
The deadline to file as a write-in candidate for any race is Friday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. The deadline to register to vote in the November General Election will be Tuesday, Oct. 11.
General Election Day in Kentucky will be Tuesday, Nov. 8.
