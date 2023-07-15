Rachel Adlee Terry, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at her home with loved ones. She was born on June 23, 1951 in Anneta, Kentucky to Tommie and Adlee VanMeter.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters, McClee, McCoy, Larry, Carry and William VanMeter, Kitty Nowlin and Miranda Troublefield.
Rachel was a devoted Christian who shared God’s love with others. She was saved during a revival at Oak Grove on July 6, 1978. She was a beacon of strength to all who knew her and was loved by many.
Rachel will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 54 years, Glenn Terry. As high school sweethearts, they married on May 14, 1969. Together they had one daughter, Lana; gained a son-in-law, David Anderson; two grandchildren, Savannah and Bradley (Hailey); and one great-grandson, Karter Anderson.
Rachel is also survived by four siblings, Jeffery and Marion VanMeter, Debbie Clemons, and Melanie Manion. Also surviving are several brothers- and sisters-in-law, along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, and many great friends.
Funeral were held at 11 a.m. (CDT) Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy Hodge officiating. Burial followed in the Oak Grove Missionary Church Cemetery.
Visitation was Friday, July 7, 2023 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Home in Clarkson and after 9 a.m. Saturday at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Oak Grove Missionary Church Cemetery.
