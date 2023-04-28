A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, Kentucky, returned an indictment on April 12, charging a Hardin County, Kentucky man with four bank robberies, one of which took place in Grayson County.
U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI Louisville Field Office, Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. of the Kentucky State Police, and Sheriff Dale Bozarth of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement.
The indictment charges 36-year-old Ramon Alvarez with the following four bank robberies: The WesBanco Bank in Meade County, Kentucky, on May 22, 2018, in which $8,292 was stolen; the Hancock Bank and Trust in Hancock County, Kentucky, on June 7, 2018, in which $9,407 was stolen; the Casey County Bank in Casey County, Kentucky, on June 25, 2018, in which $5,400 was stolen; and the Wilson and Muir Bank in Grayson County, on July 2, 2018, in which $5,000 was stolen.
Alvarez entered federal custody on April 17, 2023, and subsequently made an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.
This case is being investigated by the FBI Bowling Green Field Office, the Kentucky State Police, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Madison Sewell, of the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office, is prosecuting this case.
An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
