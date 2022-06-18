Ralph Leslie Lucas, aged 81, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
He was born Sept. 29, 1940, to Carl and Retha Lucas.
Ralph was a piddler who loved flea markets, fishing and tinkering, especially with clocks. He was retired from Vermont American as a tool crib attendant. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends most of all.
He is survived by his wife, Eula Lucas; two sons, Keith Lucas (Joy) and Perry Lucas (Becky); five grandchildren Mitchell Lucas, Larrya Winchell (Tim), Terri Lucas (Sean), Jenna Lucas and Christian Lucas; five great-grandchildren Emma Lucas, Audrey & Everly Winchell and Joy and Arthur Singleton; and one sister Joyce Hayes (Royce), along with many nieces and nephews.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jim Lucas; two sisters, Allene Raymer and Jean Moffett; and two brothers, Alfred and Charles Lucas.
Cremation has been chosen, and a private graveside burial will be held at a later date.
Watkins-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
