Randall Audra “Randy” Langley, age 65, of Short Creek passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at his home.
A beloved son, husband, father, friend, and neighbor, Randy was born on Oct. 23, 1956 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Hillis Langley Fentress and the late James Audra Langley.
He married the love of his life, Bonnie Day Langley, on April 4, 1981. Together they had four children, a son, Timmy Langley (Cassie), and three daughters, Cindy Taylor (Adam), Annie Zellers (Jairus) & Cathy Langley. His mother, Hillis Langley Fentress, also survives.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
