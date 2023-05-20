Randall E. Wood, age 89, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
He was born on Dec. 3, 1933 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late Lon and Lola Constant Wood.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Rea Decker (Randall), and son, Ervin Earl Wood (Sherry).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nelda Rea Wood.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Anneta United Baptist Church. Bro. Blake Newton and Bro. Joe Brooks will be officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will also be at the Anneta United Baptist Church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services.
