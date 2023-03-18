Randall Howard Decker, age 68, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born May 17, 1954, in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Athel “Sambo” Decker and Pauline “Reener” Malone Decker Kincaid.
Randy is survived by the love of his life, Karen Cubbage Decker; one daughter, Valina (David) Priddy; and two sons, Robert “Bob” and Joe (Ashley) Decker.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Rogers Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Vincent and Bro. Roger Stillwell officiating. Burial will follow in the McGrew Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
