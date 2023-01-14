Randall Lee Thompson, age 76, of Big Clifty, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at his residence.
He was born Sept. 28, 1946, in Upton, to the late Joe and Dolly Alvey Thompson. He worked as a welder at National Lighting for 30 years. After retirement, he moved to Big Clifty and continued raising cattle and tobacco.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Joanne, Lorene and Peggy, and two brothers, Eddie and Clevie.
Randall is survived by his wife, Joyce Webb Thompson; two sons, Brian Thompson and Steven Thompson (LeeAnn); a brother, Louis Thompson (Lisa); six sisters, Delena Hawkins, Lois Fuqua, Robin Wilson, Sandra Thompson, Mary Troxell and Ann Haysley; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. (CST) Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Little Flock Cemetery.
Visitation was from 2 to 8 p.m. (CST) Wednesday and after 9 a.m. (CST) Thursday at the funeral home.
