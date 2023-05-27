Randall Matthew Carter, age 44, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Ohio County, Kentucky.
He was born on May 5, 1979 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Alice Dowell Carter and the late Ronald Carter.
He is survived by his daughter, Kourtney Newton, of Louisville, and mother, Alice Carter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Carter.
Cremation was chosen and will be under the direction of the Dermitt Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
