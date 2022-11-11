Daniel Clay Ratley, a freshman at Grayson County High School, is the 2023 Youth Advocate for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The Youth Advocate Program is a four-month program sponsored by the YMCA of the USA’s Government Relations office.
They selected up to two high school students per state across the country. This intensive program culminates at the YMCA National Advocacy Days in Washington, D.C. where Ratley will gain practical, real-world experience advocating for policy solutions.
Ratley’s selection by the YMCA relates to his work with college911.net in presenting legislation to improve the safety, health, and awareness of US college students and their families. In 2022, the board of directors with college911.net chose him to serve on their national teen and young adult advisory board as he advanced legislation for HR 8406 regarding the COREY Safety Act at both the state and federal level.
Ratley has corresponded with state Sen. Steve Meredith and met with staff from U.S. Reps. James Comer and Brett Guthrie regarding the passage of this crucial legislation.
“I am honored to be chosen as one of the 2023 Youth Advocates for Kentucky and am excited to go to Washington, D.C. next year,” Ratley said. “I hope my participation with the Youth Advocate Program brings a spotlight on the COREY Safety Act and we can make HR 8406 federal law by amending the Higher Education Act of 1965 to create greater safety standards at all colleges across the United States.”
Daniel Ratley is the son of Beth and Clay Ratley. His grandparents are RC and Sharon Constant, of Leitchfield, and Bob and Rosanna Ratley, of Sturgis, Kentucky.
