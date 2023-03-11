Raymon Earl Rose, age 75, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1947 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Sherman Elder and Lida Johnson Rose.
He is survived by his wife, Kathlee Rose, of Leitchfield, and sons, Joshua Rose (Amanda), of Leitchfield, and Andrew Rose (Katie), of Fairview, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Owen Solomon officiating. Burial was in the Shrewsbury Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
