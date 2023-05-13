Raymond A. Lush, 89, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
He retired from Crutcher Concrete. He loved gardening and growing his own vegetables and loved nature. Raymond was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and an Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Elsie Lush; wife, Jo Ann Lush; daughter, Sonja Robertson; and brother, Happy Lush.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Mouser (Joey), Robin Lush, and Terri Coates; identical twin brother, Daymond Lush; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great grandchild.
His Celebration of Life was at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Ratterman Southwest, 4832 Cane Run Rd. with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation was 10 a.m. until time of service.
