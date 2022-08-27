Raymond Clinton Johnson, 79, of Eastview, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Kensington Nursing Facility.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman & Susan Johnson, and two children, Andy Johnson & David Johnson.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue Johnson, and three children, Bobby Johnson, Tommy Johnson, & Donnie Ward.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
