Raymond K. Prechtel, age 69, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Fred and Stella Rose Schmitt Prechtel.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Old Wilson Pleasant Union Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Wednesday until time of services.
