Raymond Patrick Hill, age 78, of Leitchfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning Jan. 1, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 30, 1944, in Grayson County in the Wax community and raised by his young, widowed mother along with his five siblings. They were a very close family. He graduated St. Paul Catholic School in 1961 and moved to Louisville where he married his high school sweetheart, Carol, in 1962. He worked at Ford Motor Company KY Truck Plant UAW 862 until his retirement in 1999. He then moved back to the country and the family farm, which was his happy place.
He was a great husband, father and grandfather, who dearly loved his family and friends. He was well respected in the community. Neighbors often referred to him as “Mayor of Annie Boone Road,” because he always kept a watchful eye on others and was ready to help if needed. He enjoyed being an active member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, greeting friends and playfully teasing with children, there are many who call him Papaw, and that made him happy. He had a fun-loving personality, a very quick wit, loved to laugh and play jokes. He just had a way of making others smile.
He is survived by his wife Carol Smith Hill; a son, Steve Hill (Marcy); a daughter, Debbie Hill; two grandsons, Chris Hill (Andrea) and Brian Hill (Kim); two brothers, Wendell Hill (Shirley) and Leon Hill (Martha); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Angie Clemons Hill; a sister, Ruth Ann Pierce; and two brothers, Kenny and Danny Dale Hill.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. (CST) Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Rev. Steve Hohman officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 2 to 8 p.m. (CST) Friday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home and will also be held after 9 a.m. (CST) Saturday at the church.
A prayer service was held at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored that a donation be made in his name to either the St. Paul Catholic School, 1821 St. Paul Road, Leitchfield, KY 42754 or the Brown Cancer Center, Attn: Development, UofL Health — Brown Cancer Center, 529 S. Jackson St. Louisville, KY 40202. These can either be mailed or given at the funeral home.
Condolences may also be expressed online at rogersollerfh.com.
