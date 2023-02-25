Read Across America Day 2023
Thursday, March 2 marks the 21st annual “Read Across America Day” sponsored by the National Education Association. Across the United States, thousands of schools, libraries, community centers, civic groups, and numerous other organizations will participate by promoting the power of reading. Focusing on motivating children to read and master basic reading skills, the NEA’s “Read Across America” works to unite children and books, and demonstrate the many benefits of reading. In addition, this year’s celebration also marks the 119th birthday of author Dr. Seuss on March 2.
In commemoration of the event, Mayor Bonnie Henderson and the Clarkson City Commission have signed a proclamation declaring March 2 as “Read Across America Day” in the City of Clarkson. The Commission urges all parents, teachers, and other adults within our community to set aside time on those dates to read to your child and allow them to read aloud to you. The Clarkson City Commission challenges the teachers of Clarkson Elementary, and of all schools in Grayson County, to teach children the foundations of reading and assist them in mastering basic reading skills. All adults are encouraged to provide a safe reading environment for the children within their care, and explain that reading is an essential building block to a proper education.
Reading is the first step in creating a bright and successful future for the children of our community and nation. It is the key that will open many doors throughout a child’s academic career. So read to your child, and let them read to you. Demonstrate to them that reading leads to knowledge and understanding. And above all remember that children learn best by example. Teach them the true value of reading by checking out a book at the local library and sitting down beside your child and reading together. And remember that proper reading skills can be taught all throughout the year, and not just on March 2. For more information, visit http://www.nea.org/grants/886.htm.
