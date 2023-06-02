Back-to-back 13-win seasons may not seem like much progress is being made in the Grayson County High School softball program over the last two seasons, but that’s not the way veteran head coach Penny Reece sees it.
Often, progress isn’t measured in wins.
“…I can say that good things are happening in the GCHS Lady Cougar Softball program,” she said. “Not as quickly as I would obviously like, but when you’re trying to change the overall culture of a program, there’s so many variables you have to deal with other than just teaching the game.”
Reece returned to her alma mater before the 2022 season, and the Lady Cougars went 13-23 that season and lost in the 12th District Tournament semifinals.
This year, GCHS went 13-22 against a schedule that included a four-game spring break trip to Alabama in a season that again ended in the tournament semifinals, this time a 6-5 defeat to Edmonson County. The Lady Cougars had lost regular-season games to Edmonson County, 15-6 and 11-7, and this time battled them to the wire.
Reece said she was “pleased with watching several of the players just become much more fundamentally sound.”
“Defensively, we’ve spent a lot of time on basic repetition drills involving footwork, positioning, hand-eye coordination, reading the ball, aggressiveness and anticipation,” she said. “Offensively, we’ve focused on better balance, hitting for contact, reading the pitches, quick hands, the importance of the short game with bunting drills and not getting so far behind in the count.”
Grayson County had just two seniors on the roster last season — Shelby Davis at shortstop, who hit .404 with a team-high four homeruns, and Mallory Lindsey, who pitched in 16 games and made nine starts.
Reece said her players are beginning to understand the game and not just play the game.
“The players also raised their understanding of the game and began thinking more on the field, and, as I always say ‘playing the game ahead in their head,’ ” she said. “I want my players to be students of the game.”
She says there are plenty of areas to improve, such as commitment and dedication to off-season development and being accountable as a player and teammate.
“Just overall determination to get better as individuals and as a team,” she said.
Late in the season, GCHS often would have five or six middle-schoolers in the starting lineup going against more veteran teams.
“The returning team has a good mixture of experienced, talented upperclassmen with some talented youth,” Reece said. “If this core of players stay committed and dedicated, you’re going to see GC softball begin to compete consistently.”
Among the top expected returnees will be senior Kayla Tubb, who led the team in batting with a .438 average; senior Addy Bratcher (.413 average); freshmen Kinsley Chambers (.313 average); senior Hannah Franklin (.278 average); and pitchers eighth-graders Ellie Bratcher (8-8 record) and Payton Bowman (3-8 record), among several others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.