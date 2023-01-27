Region leaders tried something new this year to ensure local priorities are shared with the legislators who represent the area.
In its first Legislative Priorities Breakfast, Lincoln Trail Area Development District board members and stakeholders convened early Tuesday to hear from local legislators and, in turn, share priorities of local leaders.
It was something Daniel London, the new executive director, hoped would be an efficient exchange of wants and needs from local leaders — to include mayors, county judge-executives and utility leadership of the area development district’s eight-county region — with those who represent them and make decisions on spending at the state level.
“We are designed to break down those political boundaries — county lines, city lines and politics — to bring everyone together for the good of the region and also build on the scales of economy for that eight-county region,” he said. “To that end, it’s important to bring legislators together with those community leaders and stakeholders to communicate the needs of each community and the region collectively so that we’re all toeing the line in the same direction.”
While the purpose of the breakfast was to share priorities, London said the development district does not lobby or push particular local projects over another. He said it strives to “communicate those needs as a unified voice.”
Development district leaders shared a booklet of local priorities with legislators to include sewer and wastewater treatment and water infrastructure projects, veterans affairs, transportation infrastructure, tax codes and special projects to include workforce development and addiction recovery.
It was an event that freshman state Sen. Matt Deneen, R-Elizabethtown, found helpful and called meetings such as these critical to his work.
“The work they do here has a great impact on the direction we take in Frankfort because they’re boots on the ground,” said Deneen, who previously served on Elizabethtown City Council. “This is where you find out where the true needs are.”
State Rep. Steve Bratcher, R-Elizabethtown, who also is in his first year in the General Assembly, said he found the breakfast helpful since it allowed a multitude of local leaders to come together and be heard.
“It’s impressive because I can talk to local elected officials, I can talk to the health department, I can talk to education leaders, I can talk to grant writers and I can talk to other legislators as well,” he said. “It’s been very beneficial to have conversations about what’s going on at your level, what are we looking at the state and how these things can work together to make this a better community.”
What was striking for Rep. Nancy Tate, R-Brandenburg, was to see the priorities from not just her district but from the region as a whole.
“Even though I assume I know what they are, it’s always good to hear from an organization like this specifically what their priorities are,” she said. “Some of them are unique to each county, but overall, they represent most of the eight counties.”
When taking into account economic development at the state House, Tate said a project might look like it only benefits one community, but it is important to consider it most likely has a regional impact.
“Infrastructure is always going to be a priority, regardless of it we have the economic development opportunities that we do,” she said, referencing BlueOvalSK in Glendale and Nucor in Brandenburg. “Whenever we have these opportunities, it makes it even more exaggerated. It just helps re-emphasize the importance.”
Sharing some priorities of the state legislature were Sen. Steve Meredith and Rep. Samara Heavrin, who both are Republicans from Leitchfield.
Both discussed an overhaul of the juvenile justice system after recent incidents at facilities, expanded gaming, the continued reduction in income tax and the antiquated tax code, and medical marijuana as some priorities for the chambers.
“The event provided a valuable opportunity for local leaders to come together and discuss the issues impacting our commonwealth and communities,” said Heavrin in a press release. “I appreciate the opportunity to participate in these forums. Not only do we have a chance to share what we’re working on in Frankfort, but we also have an opportunity to hear from constituents about their priorities. That kind of give and take is critical to ensuring our state government reflects the people it services.”
The General Assembly is on break and returns to work in Frankfort on Feb. 7. Because 2023 is an odd-numbered year, this year’s legislative session will be a “short session,” lasting 30 days rather than the 60-days sessions that occur in even-numbered years.
“I am confident that, as the Kentucky General Assembly reconvenes, the key issues brought forth by local leaders during this event will be of great benefit to me and every member of the Kentucky legislature who was in the room today,” said Meredith in a statement. “Having a clear understanding of these issues, presented in a succinct manner, will be of great value in the upcoming legislative sessions.”
