Annual motorboat registration renewals typically begin March 1, but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises boat owners to wait this year until April, citing issues with the adhesive used to apply the decals.
Because of the issue, the registration deadline has been extended to April 30.
“They are saying some didn’t print. Ours are printing but I can’t swear they’ll stick to the boat,” Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Hall Sidebottom said. “That’s why they are asking them to wait.”
The vendor responsible for printing the tags has been asked to reprint the stickers. However, some registration stickers already have been issued. The concern is some stickers could get lost, requiring boaters to seek a second one later in the season.
“We want boat owners who opt to renew early (to be) aware of the temporary delay to honor their time and avoid an unnecessary trip,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray in a statement issued last week. “We expect to have new decals available at County Clerks’ offices well ahead of the April 30 registration expiration for owners to update their tags and continue enjoying the open water.”
The KYTC said every motorboat registered in the state must display a valid tag with the boat’s unique registration number. Because of the defect in the adhesive, a reprint has been requested to ensure durability once exposed to water.
