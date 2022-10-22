Most of us are well aware of the heroic services provided by our healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors and nurses are typically featured as the heroes in such stories. Most people are unaware of the vital services provided by respiratory therapists.
Our daughter Julie graduated from Grayson County High School in 2011. As a Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, she had a full scholarship to any state college in Kentucky. Julie opted for the University of Louisville (U of L), where she majored in (pre-med) biology.
Julie graduated from U of L in 2015, but she wasn’t accepted into their medical school. They told her to apply again next year, but Julie was eager to start working as a healthcare professional.
In 2017, Julie enrolled in the Respiratory Care program at Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College (SKYCTC) in Bowling Green. She graduated in May 2019 with the knowledge, skills and certification she would need to work as a respiratory therapist. In June 2019, Julie accepted a two-year contract to work at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
According to Wikipedia: “A respiratory therapist is a specialized healthcare practitioner trained in critical care and cardio-pulmonary medicine in order to work therapeutically with people who have acute critical conditions, cardiac and pulmonary disease.
“The specialty certifications of respiratory therapy include: CPFT and RPFT (Certified or Registered Pulmonary Function Technologist), ACCS (Adult Critical Care Specialist), NPS (Neonatal/Pediatric Specialist), and SDS (Sleep Disorder Specialist).
“Respiratory therapists work in hospitals in the intensive care units (Adult, Pediatric, and Neonatal), on hospital floors, in emergency departments, in pulmonary functioning laboratories (PFTs), are able to intubate patients, work in sleep labs (polysomnography) (PSG) labs, and in home care specifically DME (durable medical equipment) and home oxygen.”
For a more personal and in-depth look at the life of a respiratory therapist, I asked Julie a few questions:
Q. You were always good at school. You could’ve chosen any profession. Why did you decide to become a respiratory therapist?
A. To tell you the truth, respiratory therapy was Plan E. Plan A, as you know, was medical school. Plan B was to attend JCTC’s (Jeffersontown Community and Technical College) phlebotomy program and work in a hospital lab. Plan C was SKYCTC’s sonography program, but that program was abruptly discontinued. An application deadline snafu kept me from Plan D, the radiography program.
Then I saw the flyers for the respiratory care program, took one, and applied straightaway. I sat down for my interview with the clinical director of the program, Mr. Ken McKenney, not knowing what to expect from a career in respiratory care. He said, “Well, for starters, a lot of people think that respiratory care only involves knowing about the lungs, which really isn’t the case.”
I replied, “Oh, that makes sense, because carbon dioxide is the primary acid of the acid-base balance of the blood, which affects every system in the body.”
Mr. McKenney beamed at me and said, “We’re going to have a great time with you in the program.”
And since that day, I’ve been learning more, and falling more in love with the field.
Q. You had only been working as an RT for seven months when the COVID pandemic struck in March 2020. What was that like initially?
A. I was the least experienced RT in the department. When my turn came around to work in “COVID-Land” — the section of hospital devoted to COVID patients — I broke down. I didn’t have the experience or knowledge I needed to get the job done.
My supervisor and I agreed that I should stick to working the floors instead of the ICUs for a while, build up more experience, then retrain in the units. With time and retraining, I was able to perform much better. That winter the Pfizer vaccine was approved, and that helped a lot.
Q. Is COVID still problematic at work?
A. Absolutely. Many of the policies put in place to slow the spread of COVID are never going to go away. Some patients who have gotten over the virus still have lingering damage that will never heal. Fortunately, we have been seeing fewer patients in the ICU or on ventilators because of COVID.
Q. Describe a typical day at work.
A. I clock in before 6 a.m. First round is generally the worst because that’s when all of the once daily and twice daily medications are given. First round is also when I try to fix anything I see wrong, like equipment that needs to be changed out, orders that need to be updated, and so on.
Second round is when the ICU doctors do their rounds on patients to form the comprehensive plan for that patient’s care. Second round is also catch-up time if anything once daily or twice daily didn’t happen during first round for some reason.
My motto for third round is “last round, fast round.” The only treatments left are those that patients get four times a day or every four hours around the clock. Last round is mostly about making sure everything is ready for the night shift, which starts at 6 p.m. Soon thereafter, I clock out.
Q. I know you work in different places: the ER, ICUs, and Frazier Rehab, to name a few. Is it hard to move around like that?
A. I like not being in the same place all the time. It keeps my skills, mental maps, and nurse relationships from getting stagnant. Having multiple therapists see every patient has the advantage of multiple perspectives and multiple chances to catch something amiss.
Q. What’s the hardest thing about your job?
A. Terminal extubations: That’s when a patient is removed from life support and allowed to pass peacefully. My heart breaks a little every time I have to do it. I know that the patient’s suffering will soon be over, but their loved ones’ suffering is only just beginning. I’ve been in rooms with half a dozen family members crying and saying their last goodbyes. If that doesn’t weigh on you, then I don’t know what will.
Q. What’s the most rewarding part of working as an RT?
A. Seeing my patients get better. I’ve done a happy dance for a tracheostomy patient who was able to have the tracheostomy tube removed; I’ve told bad jokes to keep patients awake during breathing treatments; I’ve taken charge of situations where a patient was deteriorating and set them on track to recovery. I take great pride in having the skills, knowledge, and resolve I need to get things done and to get them done right.
Q. Would you recommend respiratory therapy as a career choice?
A. I will readily admit that this job isn’t for everyone. There’s blood, there’s needles, there’s mucus. You will be coughed on, sneezed on, bled on. You will see people with tubes in their mouths, in their necks. You will not be able to save everyone. It’s a lot physically, emotionally, mentally, socially, spiritually. But to be able to help ease people’s suffering is beyond rewarding.
Celebrate National Respiratory Care Week, October 23-29. Honor and appreciate the hard work and valiant efforts of our respiratory therapists — the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.
