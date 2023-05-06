The Grayson County Retired Teachers Association has announced this year’s winners of the AARP Kentucky Grandparent of the Year Essay Contest.
The annual contest highlights the nurturing relationship between grandparents and their grandchildren, with students highlighting why their grandparent should be chosen for the honors.
The contest is open to all Kentucky 5th graders. A winner is selected from each school, with an overall county winner selected from all winning school entries. County essays advance to District with an opportunity to be selected for the top State award.
This year’s winning county essay was written by Clarkson student Kolby Geary and will represent Grayson County at the District level. Geary’s essay also took top honors for his school.
Other school winners were Rio Mercado, Caneyville; Keilan Hayes, Lawler; and Ellington Cox, Wilkey.
All school winners each receive a certificate of accomplishment and $10. In addition, the county winner and their teacher also receive $25. These were presented at each school by GCRTA members Carolyn Thomason and Teresa Basham.
The essay competition is a unique way to recognize the significant contributions of older Kentuckians in shaping the lives and values of youth across the Commonwealth. In Kentucky, an increasing number of grandparents or adults 50 and over are primary caregivers to minor children.
