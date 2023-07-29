The June meeting of the Grayson County Retired Teachers’ Association was held on the 16th.
Co-Presidents Roberta Adams and Glenda Goff presided over the meeting. Members brought various homemade treats to share. The guest speaker was state Sen. Steven Meredith. Meredith serves on several committees, including the Education committee. He feels the health insurance program for teachers is solvent. He discussed other issues from the recent short session and answered questions from the members.
New retirees Allison Hackley and Patricia VanMeter Sharp joined GCRTA.
The next meeting will be Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Grayson County Board of Education. All retired educators who taught in the Grayson County system or who taught in other school systems and now live in Grayson County are invited to attend.
