Reva Lou Wilkins, age 82, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on May 16, 1941 in Ohio County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Violet Rowan Wiggington.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Willen (Tony), of Clarkson, Kentucky, and a son, Rodney Devine (Francisca), of Memphis, Tennessee.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Murrell Wilkins, and a daughter, Debra Devine.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Jerry Toler and Bro. Ricky Earley will be officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be held from 11 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
