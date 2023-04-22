Richard Henry White Jr., age 66, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at his home in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on March 7, 1957, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Richard Henry and Lois Willis White.
Richard could often be seen walking through town and made many friends along the way. He loved collecting Hot Wheels, CDs, pictures and magazines. He attended the Clarkson Community Church.
He is survived by his niece, Mary Rachel Graham; two nephews, Joseph Terry Watkins and David Terry Pence; several very close friends and caregivers; and an entire community that loved him.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Edward & Ronnie James White, and two sisters, Wanda White Terry & Regina Terry.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Antioch Dogwalk Cemetery with burial following. Bro. Kyle Blankenship officiated.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Grayson County Alliance Food Pantry or the Leitchfield Animal Shelter in Richard’s name.
