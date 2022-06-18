Richard Jack Carroll, age 71, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at his home.
He was born on April 8, 1951 in Clarkson, Kentucky, the son of the late Herbert and Gertrude Stinnett Carroll.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Sheila Letner Carroll, of Clarkson; a daughter, Jeannene Pressley, of Leitchfield; and a father-in-law, Bobby Letner.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Larissa Emily Keown.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Anneta Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
