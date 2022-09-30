Prevailing in the Grayson County bass fishing team’s final event of its latest season, Cooper Richardson and Jake Coy won the Stevenson Electric Tournament on Lake Barkley earlier in the month.
River Blanton and Braeden Sadler teamed up to finish second in the Stevenson Electric Tournament.
Rounding out the top three in the Stevenson Electric Tournament, Karter Willoughby and Mason Salmon placed third.
Grayson County competes in Region 1. In addition to Grayson County, Region 1 includes Allen County-Scottsville, Apollo, Breckinridge County, Butler County, Calloway County, Christian County, Dawson Springs, Edmonson County, Franklin-Simpson, Graves County, Greenwood, Hancock County, Henderson County, Hopkinsville, Livingston Central, Logan County, Marshall County, McCracken County, Meade County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, South Warren, Trigg County, Trinity (Whitesville), Union County and Warren East.
