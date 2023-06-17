Robert Alan “Whistle” Saltsman, age 59, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1963 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Robert Thomas and Mary Lou Dudgeon Saltsman.
He is survived by his wife, Tammee Boring Saltsman; one son, Spencer Saltsman; two daughters, Sashelle-Lynn Saltsman and Addina-Marie Tritle (Will); and a special daughter, Mandy Sue Lambert.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Prewitt Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
