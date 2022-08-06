Robert J. Roberts III, age 69, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2022 at his home.
He was born on June 13, 1953 in Miami, Florida, the son of Joyce Emerick Roddy and the late Robert J. Roberts, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy L. Roberts, of Leitchfield; three daughters, Carrie L. Mercer, Melissa L. Peters & Jennifer L. Wilaby (James), all of Leitchfield; and a son, Bradley A. Roberts (Kim), of Paris, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen, and Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
